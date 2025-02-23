The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.54.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

