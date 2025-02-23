KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $4.52 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

KM Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,434 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.3% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,256,000 after buying an additional 8,141,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,747,000 after buying an additional 1,957,613 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,745,000 after buying an additional 1,577,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after buying an additional 1,239,586 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,128,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPTL stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.