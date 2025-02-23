Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $19.62 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,798,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,392,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after acquiring an additional 215,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,552.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 207,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after acquiring an additional 195,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $382.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.