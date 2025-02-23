Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $21.68 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

