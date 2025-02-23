Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $117.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

