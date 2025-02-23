Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 455 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.6% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $566.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $582.15 and a 200 day moving average of $577.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $511.97 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

