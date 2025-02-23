Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS PDEC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

