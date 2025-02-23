FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) & WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Financial Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of FingerMotion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of FingerMotion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FingerMotion has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and WaveDancer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $35.79 million 2.19 -$3.76 million ($0.10) -13.70 WaveDancer $7.74 million 2.03 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Profitability

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FingerMotion.

This table compares FingerMotion and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -16.14% -51.57% -20.08% WaveDancer -17.55% -57.30% -27.44%

Summary

FingerMotion beats WaveDancer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. In addition, the company offers value added product and services. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

