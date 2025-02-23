Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases Shares of 17,186 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.