CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 797.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

