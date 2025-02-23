Head to Head Contrast: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) & Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) and Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Mining and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vale 0 7 3 0 2.30

Vale has a consensus target price of $13.26, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Vale’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Vale 16.15% 17.38% 7.62%

Dividends

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Jaguar Mining pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vale pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jaguar Mining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Vale”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 1.47 -$150,000.00 $0.50 3.96 Vale $38.06 billion 1.20 $7.98 billion $1.44 7.01

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vale beats Jaguar Mining on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

