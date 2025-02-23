Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.24 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock worth $444,558 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

