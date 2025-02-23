Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 160983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

