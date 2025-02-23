Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 80830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

