iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IJT opened at $133.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

