Access Investment Management LLC Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Access Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up 3.6% of Access Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $3,142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $93.89 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.