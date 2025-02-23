5G Stocks To Watch Today – February 20th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Onsemi, and Monolithic Power Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to shares or public equity investments in companies that are involved in developing or delivering 5G technology, which is the fifth generation mobile network technology. This can include companies spanning various sectors such as telecommunications, semiconductors, software, and hardware. Investing in 5G stocks is essentially a bet on the widespread adoption and future success of 5G technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,294,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,029,422. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $173.56. 2,029,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average is $165.61. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.27 and a 200 day moving average of $287.07. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.72. 2,087,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,468. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.39. 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,446,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $256.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.90. 3,993,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,335,608. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $687.41. 223,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,154. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $748.00.

