Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29,927.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 232,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 231,638 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $325.28 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $230.08 and a 12-month high of $329.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.95 and a 200-day moving average of $293.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $760,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,487.89. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total transaction of $104,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,812.98. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,725 shares of company stock worth $4,972,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. TD Cowen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

