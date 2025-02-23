Access Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Access Investment Management LLC reduced its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,120 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 10.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,259,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,787,347.60. This trade represents a 0.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,500. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $504.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

