Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

