Patria Investments Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Patria Investments has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Patria Investments has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Patria Investments Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PAX stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. Patria Investments has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

