Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Downer EDI’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Downer EDI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Downer EDI

In related news, insider Peter Barker purchased 10,500 shares of Downer EDI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.39 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of A$56,542.50 ($36,014.33). 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Downer EDI Company Profile

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.

