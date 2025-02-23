Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.45 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,852 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 254,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

