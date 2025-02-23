Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.2% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,096,000 after buying an additional 247,190 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,428,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,758,000 after buying an additional 146,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,351,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,040,000 after buying an additional 112,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

