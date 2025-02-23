Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 179.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,974 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,175,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 560,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 211,606 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $17,633,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 186,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB opened at $76.75 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

