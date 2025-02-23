Theory Financial LLC Acquires 565 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

