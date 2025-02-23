WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.