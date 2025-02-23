ING Groep NV Sells 334,254 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,254 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.21 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.02%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.