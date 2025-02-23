Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 885 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $218.61 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

