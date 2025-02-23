Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 97,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $136.69 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

