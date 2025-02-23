Marshall Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,188 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRPM. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,022,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,297,000. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 1,665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,290,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GRPM opened at $110.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $106.71 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $384.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

