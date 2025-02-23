Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,159 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

VB stock opened at $239.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

