TCW Group Inc. Sells 41,810 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,810 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $143,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FI opened at $232.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average is $198.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.