LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 652 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,758,000 after purchasing an additional 929,872 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,776,000 after purchasing an additional 840,689 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,359.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 697,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 681,859 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,896,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

