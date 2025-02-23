MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

