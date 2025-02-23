Access Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 194,715 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. Integra LifeSciences accounts for about 1.3% of Access Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 125,620 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 727,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 405,624 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 611,746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 214,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

