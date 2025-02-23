Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 678,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 252,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

