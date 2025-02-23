Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,655 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

