Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $29.73 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.