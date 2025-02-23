Olympiad Research LP Makes New $497,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

