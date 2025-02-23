Callan Capital LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.07. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.