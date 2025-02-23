Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 294,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33,356.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 238,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $341.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.95 and its 200-day moving average is $332.66. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.38 and a 12 month high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

