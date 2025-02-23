MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 12,993 Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPLD. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of BATS:JPLD opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

