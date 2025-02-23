MONECO Advisors LLC Has $11.33 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,088 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

