Delta Financial Group Inc. Invests $492,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.71 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

