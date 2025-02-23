Delta Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

