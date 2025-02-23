Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.