Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 800 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,903.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,559.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.60% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 207.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

