Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 8,520 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.