Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 8,520 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
