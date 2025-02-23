Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 113 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $804,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,411.20. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,112 shares of company stock worth $2,196,563. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Down 6.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AAON opened at $103.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.01. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $144.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

